Phillies trade for Blue Jays relief pitcher Aaron Loup

July 31, 2018
The Phillies followed up their move for catcher Wilson Ramos Tuesday with a trade to (hopefully) bolster their bullpen.
The team announced it has acquired Aaron Loup, a 30-year-old lefty, from the Blue Jays.
OFFICIAL: #Phillies have acquired LHP Aaron Loup from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Jacob Waguespack. pic.twitter.com/xDnsOzR5xx— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 31, 2018
Not quite a blockbuster deal, Loup has appeared in 50 games but has not earned a decision this season. He has an average ERA of 4.54 in 35.2 innings, but does have 42 strikeouts in that span. His career era of 3.47 is slightly better.
Loup has a 92 mph fastball and could be a mile improvement over the team's existing lefty bullpen arms in Austin Davis and Adam Morgan.
In the deal, Philly parts with a mid-level 24-year-old pitching prospect.
As @Feinsand reported first, #BlueJays get Jacob Waguespack for Aaron Loup. 24-year-old right-hander has a 4.68 ERA with 79 Ks, 36 BB in 82.2 innings at AA and AAA this year— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 31, 2018
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports