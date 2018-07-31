Phillies trade for Blue Jays relief pitcher Aaron Loup

The Phillies followed up their move for catcher Wilson Ramos Tuesday with a trade to (hopefully) bolster their bullpen.

The team announced it has acquired Aaron Loup, a 30-year-old lefty, from the Blue Jays.

Not quite a blockbuster deal, Loup has appeared in 50 games but has not earned a decision this season. He has an average ERA of 4.54 in 35.2 innings, but does have 42 strikeouts in that span. His career era of 3.47 is slightly better.

Loup has a 92 mph fastball and could be a mile improvement over the team's existing lefty bullpen arms in Austin Davis and Adam Morgan.

In the deal, Philly parts with a mid-level 24-year-old pitching prospect.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports