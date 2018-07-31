Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays

July 31, 2018
Just an hour before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline was set to pass at 4 p.m, the Phillies made their first move of the day by acquiring All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays.
And it cost, well, basically nothing.
OFFICIAL: #Phillies have acquired C Wilson Ramos and cash considerations from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/D00I2H6Bv9— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 31, 2018
That's because Ramos, 30, is on the final year of his contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Furthermore, the two-time All-Star is currently on the disabled list with a hamstring injury and won't be immediately available to the Phillies. According to Jayson Stark, it could be a few more weeks before we see the longtime Nationals catcher in red pinstripes.
However, once Ramos does make his Phillies debut, he figures to be a massive upgrade from the team's current catching platoon of Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp. Here's a look at how Ramos compares to those two.
|PA
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|Ramos
|315
|14
|14
|53
|.297
|.346
|.488
|Alfaro/
Knapp
|417
|20
|10
|35
|.244
|.317
|.393
Stay tuned for more.
Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports