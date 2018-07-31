More Sports:

July 31, 2018

Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
073118_Wilson-Ramos_usat Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run.

Just an hour before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline was set to pass at 4 p.m, the Phillies made their first move of the day by acquiring All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays. 

And it cost, well, basically nothing.

That's because Ramos, 30, is on the final year of his contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Furthermore, the two-time All-Star is currently on the disabled list with a hamstring injury and won't be immediately available to the Phillies. According to Jayson Stark, it could be a few more weeks before we see the longtime Nationals catcher in red pinstripes. 

However, once Ramos does make his Phillies debut, he figures to be a massive upgrade from the team's current catching platoon of Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp. Here's a look at how Ramos compares to those two.


 PA 2B HR RBI BA OBP SLG
Ramos 315 14 14 53 .297 .346 .488
Alfaro/
Knapp		 417 20 10 35 .244 .317 .393

Stay tuned for more. 

