Police seek public's help in identifying pedestrian struck by car in North Philly

Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying a pedestrian injured in a car crash early Sunday morning.

The woman was standing in the middle of the 4800 block of North Broad Street when the crash occurred. As a 2007 Cadillac approached around 1:15 a.m., she allegedly stepped in front of the vehicle. The driver remained on the scene as police arrived and medics transported the woman to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital. She is now in critical condition.

According to police, the pedestrian is around 40-50 years old. She was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash. Anyone with information about her identity can contact the Crash Investigation Division, which is handling the case, at (215)-685-3181. Callers also can share anonymous tips at (215)-686-8477.

