Philly DJ Nicole Michalik has left iHeartRadio

Nicole Michalik, Philadelphia DJ and podcast host of “Why Are You Following Me?,” is no longer with iHeartRadio's Real 106.1, she announced Friday.

In a post to Instagram the host said she will be leaving due to internal changes that were beyond her control. Michalik, who currently is on vacation, said she was informed "over the phone" that Real 106.1 is changing its format.

Real 106.1 currently plays adult contemporary music, and if there is a format change in the works, there is no information about what that will entail.

Michalik will no longer be with iHeartRadio Philly, and she mentioned that includes Q102 and B104, as well:

“Hi Friends! I can’t believe that I’m typing this, as that I am on vacation in Sonoma for a dear friend’s wedding, but I was informed today over the phone that Real1016 is flipping formats and I am no longer with iHeartRadio Philly. (Yes, that means no Q102 or B104). I have loved every minute of my job, especially that it was in Philly. Needless to say I am in shock, but I am trying to trust God/The Universe that something bigger is in store.”

Michalik hosted “Nik the Web Chick” on Q102 and B104’s “Nights.” She was also the co-host and producer of “Chio in the Morning.” The Drexel alumnus was also a contestant on NBC’s reality show “The Biggest Loser” during Season 4.

She ended the announcement by thanking her followers, saying, “Thank YOU for your continued support and friendship.”

