December 03, 2025

JetBlue to start offering nonstop flights from Philly to Puerto Rico in the spring

The carrier is expanding service to San Juan, and travelers could score one-way airfare for as little as $99.

By Kristin Hunt
JetBlue, the largest air carrier in Puerto Rico, is expanding service out of San Juan. Philly travelers can board nonstop flights beginning in late March.

JetBlue is bringing direct service to San Juan to five cities, including Philly, in 2026.

The airline said it would offer daily nonstop flights between the Puerto Rican capital and Philadelphia International Airport beginning March 26. JetBlue will also add direct routes from San Juan to Buffalo, Richmond, Norfolk and Jacksonville in the spring. That will bring its nonstop destinations out of the Puerto Rican city up to 22, more than any other airline. 

MORE: William Way LGBT Community Center to stay in its Spruce Street location after securing funding for renovations

"The expansion of these routes opens the door for more travelers from the United States to discover the richness and charm of our Island, while providing Puerto Ricans with more options to visit, reconnect with their loved ones, and contribute to our local economy," Jenniffer González-Colón, the governor of Puerto Rico, said in a statement. "We will continue driving initiatives that broaden our opportunities for development and that keep elevating Puerto Rico in the eyes of the world."

Though JetBlue is the largest carrier in Puerto Rico, it's not the first to offer nonstop travel between Philly and San Juan. Frontier and Spirit also run direct flights out of Philadelphia International Airport, as does American Airlines.

JetBlue is offering a limited quantity of tickets at discounted fees to celebrate the launch. Philadelphia travelers who book tickets by Friday could pay as little as $99, though that airfare is subject to several stipulations. It's only available on one-way flights departing Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Saturdays between April 7 and May 20.

