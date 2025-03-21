Philly's new director of LGBTQ+ Affairs is Tyrell Brown, who has helped shape the city's Pride events

Tyrell Brown, who formerly headed the social services organization Galaei, has been named the new director of Philadelphia's Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs.

Brown replaces Celena Morrison-McLean, who left the role in November. Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Brown's hiring Friday alongside several other appointments to city leadership positions.

"I am ready to do this job, I'm ready to do this work, with our community, for our community, to make our community safer and more prosperous and more equitable, and I can't say enough about how proud I am to be here," Brown said during a press conference.

Brown formerly was the executive director of Galaei, which supports queer, trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color. They founded the Galaei's Philly Pride 365 program, which hosts the city's Pride Festival in June and OURfest, a parade and festival for National Coming Out Day in October. Brown also is a longtime community organizer and former early childhood educator.

Quinton Davis/City of Philadelphia Quinton Davis/City of Philadelphia Tyrell Brow, above, at the announcement of their new role as director of LGBTQ+ Affairs.



Morrison-McLean led the LGBTQ+ Affairs office from March 2020 to November 2024. She was appointed by former Mayor Jim Kenney, and became the first openly trans person to lead a city office or department in Philadelphia. During her tenure, Morrison-McLean developed guidelines to support trans employees and was an advocate for nonbinary athletes. But she also was criticized by a group of trans people of color in 2023 who questioned her leadership abilities and called for her position to be an elected one.

In March 2024, she and her husband, Darius McLean, the William Way LGBT Community Center's chief operating officer, were arrested during a traffic stop on I-676 by a Pennsylvania state trooper who later was fired for his actions. Morrison-McLean took video of the officer detaining McLean. In the footage, she can be heard saying the officer punched her. The video prompted public outcry from Parker and others. The couple was not charged.

The other appointments include Ronald Hovey as procurement commissioner, Nadir Jones as director of business impact and supplier diversity, Joseph Brasky as commissioner of the Department of Public Property, Andy Toy as director of the Home Appraisal Equity Program, Robin Torrence as director of Pan Hellenic and Historically Black Colleges and Universities engagement, and Patricia Wellenbach as chief strategy and partnership officer.