Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Fairmount Pharmacy

A lucky Mega Millions lottery player purchased a winning $1-million ticket in Philadelphia on Tuesday, state officials said.

The ticket was sold at Fairmount Pharmacy, 1900 Green St., earning the business a $5,000 bonus.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn – 14, 21, 31, 34, 54 – but not the yellow Mega Ball, 11, to win the prize.

More than 16,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing on May 25.

But there was no jackpot-winning ticket sold that day, boosting the jackpot to either a $22 million annuity value or $15 million in cash. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday, May 28.

The winning Philadelphia ticket comes after a Mega Millions ticket worth $516 million was sold at a 7-Eleven in Levittown, Bucks County, last Friday. That store will receive a $100,000 bonus.