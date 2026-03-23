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March 23, 2026

Philly plant lovers can stock up at this free Fairmount Park event in April

Prices range from $4 for starter plants to $30 for more established, exotic houseplants.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Plants Gardening
Master Gardener Plant Sale Provided Courtesy/Penn State Extension

Visitors browse a wide selection of plants and take part in gardening activities during the annual Garden Day & Plant Sale at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center in Philadelphia.

The Penn State Master Gardeners of Philadelphia County will host their annual Garden Day & Plant Sale on Sunday, April 26, at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m and will be held rain or shine.

Shoppers can browse hundreds of vegetables, herbs, houseplants and pollinator-friendly species, including native plants like bee balm and black-eyed Susans. Prices range from about $4 for starter plants to around $30 for more established options.

Visitors can also join tours of the Horticulture Center’s gardens, including pollinator and edible spaces, and check out live workshops and demonstrations throughout the morning. A “Gardening Hotline” will be available for questions, and a “Green Elephant” sale will offer gently used gardening tools, pots and supplies.

With a mix of shopping, tours and hands-on learning, the event offers something for gardeners of all experience levels.

Penn State Master Gardeners of Philadelphia County Garden Day & Plant Sale

Sunday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N Horticultural Dr.
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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