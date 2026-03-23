Philly plant lovers can stock up at this free Fairmount Park event in April

The Penn State Master Gardeners of Philadelphia County will host their annual Garden Day & Plant Sale on Sunday, April 26, at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m and will be held rain or shine.

Shoppers can browse hundreds of vegetables, herbs, houseplants and pollinator-friendly species, including native plants like bee balm and black-eyed Susans. Prices range from about $4 for starter plants to around $30 for more established options.

Visitors can also join tours of the Horticulture Center’s gardens, including pollinator and edible spaces, and check out live workshops and demonstrations throughout the morning. A “Gardening Hotline” will be available for questions, and a “Green Elephant” sale will offer gently used gardening tools, pots and supplies.

With a mix of shopping, tours and hands-on learning, the event offers something for gardeners of all experience levels.

Sunday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fairmount Park Horticulture Center

100 N Horticultural Dr.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Free to attend

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