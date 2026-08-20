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August 20, 2026

Man who allegedly wore Halloween mask to terrorize people near City Hall identified by police

Investigators say Zymire Hughes, 22, may have fled Pennsylvania. They are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate him.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Harassment
halloween mask suspect Philadelphia Police/YouTube

Philadelphia police have identified Zymire Hughes, 22, as the man who allegedly harassed people in Center City while wearing a Halloween mask last week.

The man who allegedly terrorized people in Center City while wearing a Halloween mask last week has been identified by police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Zymire Hughes, 22, of Philadelphia, police said Thursday. Investigators believe he may have fled Pennsylvania, noting he has ties to California and Nevada. Philadelphia police are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate him.

MORE: Philly man pleads guilty to city carjacking, pepper spraying officers

Earlier this week, police released surveillance footage that shows a man chasing a 40-year-old woman near 15th Street and JFK Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. The woman told investigators that the man approached her as she was running near City Hall and made threatening comments while holding a hand behind his back. She fell and injured herself, and the man eventually fled to Suburban Station.

In the video, the man can be seen wearing a mask that resembles a Chucky doll, all black clothing and a blue and black plaid backpack. Additional footage shows him removing the Halloween mask and wearing a surgical mask after he went into Suburban Station.

The man chased several other people in the area while holding up a cell phone, likely filming the incidents, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the incident or Hughes' whereabouts can call (215) 686-8477 or email the tip line for the police department. Investigators said anyone who spots Hughes should not approach him, and instead should call 911. He is expected to be charged with terroristic threats, harassment and simple assault, police said earlier this week.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Harassment Philadelphia Crime Halloween Police Masks

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