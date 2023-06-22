Celebrate Pride Month at these Philly events during the last week of June

Throughout June, Pride Month in Philadelphia has consisted of festivals, parades and parties celebrating the local LGBTQ community.

Here are the remaining special events happening across the city during the last week of Pride Month, June 26 to June 30:



Learn about important resources at the Mazzoni Center

On Monday, June 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Mazzoni Center (1348 Bainbridge St.) is hosting its final Pride Month Tabling Event. During the interactive workshop, the nonprofit's Behavioral Health and Care Services department will share resources and information about relevant LGBTQ issues.

No registration is needed for this free event.

Jam out to new music at the Weitzman

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (101 S. Independence Mall E.) is hosting a queer Jewish music showcase on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. The event will also act as the release party for local artist Rena Branson's new album "Love Is the Ground."

Tickets to attend in person or via Zoom can be purchased online.



Laugh out loud during Punch Line comedy shows

Punch Line Philly (33 E. Laurel St.) is hosting multiple Pride Month-themed comedy shows.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m., the "Awkward Sex… and the City" show will feature storytellers reliving intimate tales as they pair sexual inclusion with humor. Tickets are available online.

On Friday, June 30 at 9:45 p.m., the venue is hosting a "Don't Ask Don't Tell Top Secret Queer Comedy Show." Tickets are available online.



Sing karaoke at Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe (1113 Market St.) is hosting a Pride-themed karaoke night full of crowd-favorite anthems on Friday, June 30 from 8-11 p.m.

Tickets, which cost $15, can be purchased online.