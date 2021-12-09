More Events:

December 09, 2021

Philly-native Chanel Ali returns to hometown as part of Next in Line Comedy's new lineup

Other shows will feature stand-up comedians Gavin Matts and Jacob Williams; Tickets start at $10

By PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Stand-Up Comedy
Next Line Comedy december january Contributed image/Next In Line Comedy

Chanel Ali, a Temple grad, Gavin Matts, Jacob Williams will each headline shows as part of Next In Line Comedy new lineup of performances in Decemver and January. Tickets for each show are $10 one an $15 at the door, pending availability.

Next In Line Comedy has a new lineup of stand-up comedy shows in December and January – including a performance from a Philadelphia-native. These shows follow the new comedy collective's successful opening run in the fall.

First up this month will be Gavin Matts, a New-York based comedian who’s performed on Comedy Central and "Conan." He'll be on stage at The Victoria Freehouse in Old City on Saturday, Dec.11.

A week later, catch Chanel Ali at Franky Bradley’s in Center City on Saturday, Dec.18. Ali grew up in North Philly, went to Temple University and is now based in New York City. She has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, and TruTV. She also just wrapped up her first one-hour television special for EPIX.

In the new year, head back to Franky Bradley’s on Saturday, Jan. 22, for an evening with Jacob Williams. This rising comic regularly tours across America and has performed on "America’s Got Talent," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Adam Devine’s House Party," "Roast Battle," and 11 seasons on MTV’s "Wild ’N Out."

Tickets for all three shows can be purchased online for $10 or at the door for $15, pending availability. Proof of vaccination is required for entry at each venue.

Next In Line Comedy is a collective started by Tyler Wolf and Manny Brown to provide stand-up comedy fans with opportunities to see quality up-and-coming comedians perform live at reasonable prices.

Next In Line Comedy’s Upcoming Shows

Gavin Matts
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
The Victoria Freehouse
10 S. Front St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Chanel Ali
Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Franky Bradley’s
320 Chancellor St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Jacob Williams
Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Franky Bradley’s
320 Chancellor St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Entertainment Stand-Up Comedy Philadelphia Center City Old City Live Performance Next In Line Comedy Comedians

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Minshew Mania is waste of time, if you watch football you know why
120421GardnerMinshew

Sponsored

Philly’s Tacony neighborhood becoming popular choice for first-time homebuyers
Limited - Tacony Home 11.9.21

Transportation

Philadelphia to pilot high-tech solution for delivery trucks clogging city streets
12 08 2021 Delivery Trucks.jpeg

Adult Health

Blood pressure has spiked during the pandemic, but these tips can help you lower yours
High Blood Pressure Pandemic

Food & Drink

Twin Peaks bringing its lodge-style sports bars to Philly region
Twin Peaks Philadelphia Bars

Holiday

‘Christmas Underwater’ at Adventure Aquarium lets kids explore with Scuba Santa Claus
Adventure Aquarium Christmas Underwater

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved