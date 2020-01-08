More News:

January 08, 2020

Philly's wine prices may rise due to Trump administration tariff

Philly wine world worries about rising costs and possible store closures

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly wine bars, bottle shops and restaurants may begin feeling the impact of a Trump administration tariff levied against all 28 countries in the European Union.

Philadelphia's notoriously difficult wine scene, which was recently on the upswing, now faces a new challenge in the form of a wine tariff. 

The Trump administration imposed a series of wine, whiskey and cheese tariffs last October in response to the European Union placing subsidies on air travel and France taxing digital companies like Facebook. A 25% tariff initially was placed on some wines in some countries before expanding to include all wine from all 28 countries in the EU.

The wine that falls under this category of import is just now going to hit the shelves, according to Philly Mag. This is particularly bad in Pennsylvania, where the cost of alcohol is already 40% to 50% higher than other states. Before the wine bar boom, there was already a triple-markup on wine sold in bars and restaurants. A tariff could now push Philly’s cost of wine even higher. 

Still, patrons may not actually see much of a price increase, so long as retailers, winemakers and distributors take a hit in hopes of maintaining competitive prices. However, that puts the pressure on wine bars and restaurants who make their money from wine. Vinters, importers, distributors, and sommeliers also will have to bear the weight of the increase, as Philly Wine Week pointed out in an instagram post this week. 

Jill Weber, owner of Jet Wine Bar in Center City, who just published an op-ed calling for action against the tariffs, also is concerned about the impact of the tariffs. 

“The negative impact on these networks will result in loss of choice for the U.S. consumer, but also loss of jobs for U.S. citizens,” Weber wrote.

If you want to weigh in on this issue, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will be accepting public comments until Jan. 13th. You can find out more info on how to do so here.

Allie Miller
