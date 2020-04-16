PhillyRank Extra: Projecting the city's top 10 pro athletes that are 25 and under

10. Matisse Thybulle (33)

SIXERS SMALL FORWARD | AGE: 23 | PROFILE: 1ST ROUND PICK, FUTURE 3-AND-D

Thybulle has played in 49 NBA games as a rookie and has shown flashes of being an absolute terror defensively. His number per 36 minutes, with regard to steals and blocks, are absolutely incredible for a player his size. However he has struggled to be consistent as a rookie and has played over 30 minutes in a game just six times. He's eclipsed 10 in game score (a metric measuring the all around contribution of a single player in an NBA game) just four times. In 26 games played in November and December, Thybulle shot 52% from three. The rest of the year, he shot just 26%. He has less than a single NBA season under his belt and will continue to improve.

9. Spencer Howard (N/A)

PHILLIES PITCHER | AGE : 23 | PROFILE : 2ND ROUND PICK, NO. 2 PROSPECT

With the 2020 baseball season in doubt, and looking to be shortened if it happens at all, one of the few Phillies players who stands to benefit it Howard, who is the top pitching prospect in the entire farm system. He was invited to spring training back in March after he combined to go 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in four different levels of the minor last season. In camp, manager Joe Girardi and the Phils front office were worried about unleashing the rigors of a 162-game season on the would-be rookie, who has yet to exceed 112 innings in a calendar year. Howard also had an early spring injury scare, one that is now firmly in the rearview. With the Phils unclear on their fifth starter, Howard could make the jump to the bigs this season.

8. Derek Barnett (30)

EAGLES DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | AGE : 23 | PROFILE : 1ST ROUND PICK, 14 CAREER NFL SACKS

Was Barnett a good first-round pick? The jury is still out, but the ferocious lineman has certainly shown flashes of brilliance. He had 6.5 sacks last season, second to only Brandon Graham and also had 22 QB hits, the most of any Eagles defender. His love for hits did cost the Eagles dearly, however, as he accumulated three unnecessary roughness penalties, the most in the NFL and 65 penalty yards total (second behind Rasul Douglas). Barnett had his fifth year option picked up early, so he is certainly not going anywhere anytime soon, but 2020 will be a big year for Tennessee's all-time sack leader.

7. Dallas Goedert (22)

EAGLES TIGHT END | AGE : 25 | PROFILE : 2ND ROUND PICK, 9 NFL TDS

Goedert was an Eagles fan-favorite before he ever put on an Eagles uniform, as the team traded up ahead of the Cowboys to take the Texas-named pass catcher. In his first two years with Philly, he's shown himself to pretty much be Zach Ertz Jr. Goedert can block and has a little speed, but he's proven most valuable as a safety valve in the Eagles offense as the team runs two-tight end sets regularly to get the most out of their NFL-best TE tandem. Goedert could ultimately replace Ertz in two seasons if they choose not to bring him back.

6. Ivan Provorov (23)

FLYERS DEFENSEMAN | AGE : 23 | PROFILE : 1ST ROUND PICK, 43 NHL GOALS

Provy has been the Flyers' iron man as he hasn't missed a game since being called up for the first time prior to the 2016-17 season. In addition to being a minutes-eater, Provorov has shown a knack for offense, as he is the leading D-man with 36 points. The Flyers happen to lead the entire NHL in defenseman scoring, which is thanks in large part to Provorov. He's always firing on the net, as his 150 shots this season are fourth on the entire squad. The Russian native will be Philly's blue line anchor for seasons to come.

5. Miles Sanders (16)

EAGLES RUNNING BACK | AGE : 22 | PROFILE : 2ND ROUND PICK, 1,327 SCRIMMAGE YARDS

Sanders led all rookies in yards from scrimmage last season and if there had been a 17th game, perhaps he would have won rookie of the year, as he got better as the 2019 season went along. Early in the year, Sanders did a lot of his damage via the screen, or other passing plays as he split time with Jordan Howard, but after Howard got hurt later in the year, he had his best rushing outputs of the year in Week's 12, 14 and 15. The Eagles' depth chart at running back right now is pretty bare, which is a testament to their confidence that he can carry the load without needing a big name running back to spell him in 2020.

4. Travis Konecny (14)

FLYERS CENTER | AGE : 23 | PROFILE : 1ST ROUND PICK, 83 NHL GOALS

Konecny was the Flyers' lone All-Star this past winter and he's broken through as their top goal scorer in what seems like the blink of an eye. He is small and agile but can seamlessly work alongside veterans like Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek. He is a skilled puck-handler and seems to be near the net with great frequency in his fourth NHL season. The Flyers have 89 points right now, and according to hockeyreference.com, Konecny has contributed 6.7 of them (via their point share stat) — a number tied with goalie Carter Hart for second on the team.

3. Alec Bohm (N/A)

PHILLIES THIRD BASEMAN | AGE : 23 | PROFILE : 1ST ROUND PICK, NO. 1 PROSPECT

Bohm is the No. 1 prospect in the Phillies system and the top third base prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. In spring training, Bohm was making a serious case for the Phils to make room for him on their 26-man roster, hitting .409 in 13 games. This, after he hit .305 with 21 homers and 80 RBI in 125 games, split between Single-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League. Bohm has a bat the Phillies could desperately use, but his defense is the only thing currently holding him back. When the baseball season resumes, it will be interesting to see if they trust his glove enough to call him up, or if they'll give him a little more time to develop in the minors.

2. Carter Hart (25)

FLYERS GOALIE | AGE : 21 | PROFILE : 2ND ROUND PICK, 40 NHL WINS

Let's begin by pointing out, again, that Hart is just 21. In his second NHL season, the Canadian net minder has 24 wins, a top 10 number in the NHL. He has a 2.42 goals against average, another top 10 stat. He also has 25 quality starts in 43 tries, tied for eighth best in hockey. All of this while compiling nine "really bad starts," the third worst in the game with a rather mundane .914 save percentage. All of this points to one conclusion — when he gets just a little more consistent, it could be the best goalie in the NHL. He has that potential.

1. Ben Simmons (TBA)

SIXERS POINT GUARD | AGE : 23 | PROFILE : 1ST ROUND PICK, 2018 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

What more can we say about Ben Simmons that readers of this article don't already know? In addition to making his second All-Star game last season, the former No. 1 overall pick leads the NBA in steals this season, and is in the top five in assists and in the top 20 in rebounds. He has an all-around game (except for, you know, not shooting the ball) and has 28 career triple doubles — three behind John Havlicek for 13th most in NBA history. Simmons is the best athlete under 25 in the city and it isn't close. He isn't potential, like the rest of this list, he is a proven result, and one who will only get better.