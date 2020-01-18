The fourth Philadelphia Women's March happened today

The Philadelphia Women's March just finished up this morning, and despite the snow and colder temperatures, there was a big turnout of people marching in support of women.



Thousands gathered at 10 a.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to participate in a tradition began as a reaction to Donald Trump winning the 2016 Presidential Election. This was the fourth Women's March to take place in Philadelphia since the tradition began.

Despite the fact that it started snowing this morning early-on, plenty of women and their supporters braved the weather together. The March concluded around 12:30 in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Women's March also took place in DC today, where the march originated and first brought a crowd of over 50,000 people to protest. In the past, the March and its organizers have been criticized for a variety of issues, among them putting too much focus on cis, white women.

Since the outset, the march has been by desires to express anger at Trump, as well as his sexual assault allegations, some of which were known before the 2016 election. The election outrage coincided with the start of the #MeToo movement, gaining the march a lot of attention with the country's shift to focus on feminism.

Attendees this morning were of all ages, and showed up looking spirited. Many were wearing pink clothes and pink hats and touting clever signs with statements of protest, or showing support of fellow women. Below are some of the highlights from the event.