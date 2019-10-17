Photos: Exclusive event celebrating B. PHL Innovation Festival

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Independence Visitor Center, Daniel J. Hilferty, president and chief executive officer of Independence Blue Cross, hosted a special B. PHL Innovation Festival reception to celebrate the B. PHL Innovation Festival.

During the reception, Hilferty announced the collaborative Absurdity Project with Mick Ebeling's Not Impossible Labs. One of the first projects they're planning is to improve the quality of life for individuals living with memory disorders.

Check out the photos from the exclusive reception below:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Lisa Thomas Laury, retired broadcast journalist with 6ABC in Philadelphia, moderated a Q&A with Mick Ebeling, entrepreneur and founder of Not Impossible Labs, and Daniel J. Hilferty at the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

HughE Dillon - Edward Coryell/for PhillyVoice Edward Coryell Sr., Brian Tierney of Brian Communications and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Brian Lobley of IBC; Deputy City Representative Elka Battle-Murillo; Philadelphia City Representative Sheila Hess; Michelle Histand, director if innovation for IBC; Michael R. Vennera. senior vice president and chief information officer at IBC; and Terry Booker, vice president of corporate development and innovation at IBC, attend the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice The Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, and Patricia Marshall Harris attend the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Richard Levinson and Dr. Vail P. Garvin, FACHE, the president and CEO of the Central Bucks County Chamber of Commerce, were in attendance at the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Patrick Dudley, innovation director at IBC, Colleen Dudley and Peter S. Panageas, vice president of sales client management at IBC attend the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Pedro A. Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation, and Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia are photographed at the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.