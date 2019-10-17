More Culture:

October 17, 2019

Photos: Exclusive event celebrating B. PHL Innovation Festival

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Events B. PHL Innovation Fest
Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Daniel J. Hilferty HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Daniel J. Hilferty, chief executive officer of Independence Health Group told the guests 'the center of healthcare innovation is here in Philadelphia,' at the B.PHL reception on Oct. 16, 2019, at the Independence Visitor Center.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Independence Visitor Center, Daniel J. Hilferty, president and chief executive officer of Independence Blue Cross, hosted a special B. PHL Innovation Festival reception to celebrate the B. PHL Innovation Festival.

During the reception, Hilferty announced the collaborative Absurdity Project with Mick Ebeling's Not Impossible Labs. One of the first projects they're planning is to improve the quality of life for individuals living with memory disorders.

Check out the photos from the exclusive reception below:

Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Lisa Thomas LauryHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Lisa Thomas Laury, retired broadcast journalist with 6ABC in Philadelphia, moderated a Q&A with Mick Ebeling, entrepreneur and founder of Not Impossible Labs, and Daniel J. Hilferty at the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Edward Coryell Sr. Brian tierney Jimy KenneyHughE Dillon - Edward Coryell/for PhillyVoice

Edward Coryell Sr., Brian Tierney of Brian Communications and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Brian LobleyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Brian Lobley of IBC; Deputy City Representative Elka Battle-Murillo; Philadelphia City Representative Sheila Hess; Michelle Histand, director if innovation for IBC; Michael R. Vennera. senior vice president and chief information officer at IBC; and Terry Booker, vice president of corporate development and innovation at IBC, attend the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Dr. Lorina Marshall-BlakeHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, and Patricia Marshall Harris attend the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Richard LevinsonHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Richard Levinson and Dr. Vail P. Garvin, FACHE, the president and CEO of the Central Bucks County Chamber of Commerce, were in attendance at the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Patrick DudleyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Patrick Dudley, innovation director at IBC, Colleen Dudley and Peter S. Panageas, vice president of sales client management at IBC attend the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Pedro RamosHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Pedro A. Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation, and Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia are photographed at the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

Dillon - B.PHL Reception - Brendan Happe and Bill GreenHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Brendan Happe and Bill Green, the Philly Moon Men, attend the B.PHL reception at the Independence Visitor Center on Oct. 16, 2019.

