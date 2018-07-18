More Culture:

July 18, 2018

PHOTOS: Here's what the expanded Oval+ looks like

The family-friendly space features a 56,000-sq. ft. ground mural

Thom Carroll
Carroll - The Oval+ at Eakins Oval Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Oval+ on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be open to the public from July 20 to Aug. 19, 2018.

Based on the theme "More PARK More PLAY," the Oval+ has taken over much more than Eakins Oval this year. 

In response to public feedback, the Oval+ has expanded its borders, stretching from Eakins Oval along the outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the intersection of 20th Street near the Barnes Foundation. It's not hard to miss – just look for the 56,000-sq. ft. ground mural created and installed by Mural Arts Philadelphia with the design and illustration studio, The Heads of State.

The Oval+ will have many family-friendly features, including an 800-sq. ft. misting pavilion appropriately named, "Mr. Mister," an 800-sq. ft. sandbox, a pyramid of multi-tiered seating and an almost-hypnotizing ribbon pavilion that casts shadows throughout the shaded lounge space as it blows in the wind.

The Oval+ will also have a rotating line-up of food trucks visiting the space, serving both meal and dessert options, in addition to Eakins Tavern, the outdoor beer garden that will serve adult beverages and food throughout the day. 

The space is open to the public Wednesdays though Sundays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 20 through Aug. 19. The opening night will include performances by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. More information can be found here.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Oval+ has expanded from previous years, now stretching along the outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway feature large-scale ground murals that were designed and installed by Mural Arts Philadelphia with the design and illustration studio The Heads of State.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A ribbon garden at the Oval+ blows in the wind while casting shadows on those lounging in its shade.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A four-tiered seating platform positioned in the center of the Oval+ gives guests a place to congregate and relax while enjoying the large landscape.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The expansive space features a massive 56,000 square-foot ground mural by Mural Arts Philadelphia and The Heads of State.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Children play in the 800-square-foot sandbox and on the four-tiered benches at the Oval+ during a press preview, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Oval+ will have a rotating line-up of food trucks to visit the space, in addition to the beer garden, Eakins Tavern, that will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Alongside the Oval+ on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the Barnes Foundation has set up the interactive outdoor installation, The Canopy at the Barnes, designed by SHIFTSPACE of Philadelphia.


