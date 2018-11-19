PHOTOS: Macy's Center City Holiday Windows

The curtains lifted on the 11th annual Macy's Center City Holiday Windows this Saturday as the festive season swings into full gear.

This year Macy’s again is partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the annual Believe campaign, giving the gift of joy to children with serious illnesses. By sending a letter to Santa, shoppers can help grant the wish of a critically ill child. For every letter submitted in-store or online at Macys.com/believe a one dollar donation is make to Make-A-Wish ending at the $1 million mark.