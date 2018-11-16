Porta Philadelphia selling Christmas trees this holiday season

There are lots of places that come to mind when you think of where to buy a Christmas tree. You could head to a farm and cut one down yourself. You could pick one out in an empty parking lot converted into a grab-and-go shop. You could even rely on Amazon to drop one off at your door.

In the list of options running through your head, though, we doubt you thought, "Hmm, a pizza place."

That changes this holiday season. Chestnut Street's Porta is offering pizza and wine with a 6-foot tree to go.

There are two packages available:

• Package 1 for $60: 3-to-4-foot Douglas or Balsam tree with choice of two pizzas and a carafe of house wine, or a pitcher of beer. •Package 2 for $80: 5-to-6-foot Fraser tree with choice of two pizzas and a carafe of house wine, or a pitcher of beer.

The pizza choices are Marinara, Margherita or 14 ½. Wine choices are white, red or rosé, and beer choices are Delco Lager, Allagash White or Peroni.

Trees will be available beginning Black Friday, Nov. 25. They can be purchased Sundays through Thursdays from open to close, and Fridays and Saturdays from open to 6 p.m.

For Black Friday shoppers, Porta is opening at 7 a.m. and serving until noon a special menu that includes stuffed bagels and homemade Pop Tarts.

