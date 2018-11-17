More News:

November 17, 2018

Photos: Counter-protesters PushBack at 'We the People' rally in Old City Philadelphia

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
The protesters were loud and plentiful along Independence Mall for Saturday's PushBack protest against the 'We the People' rally.

When people woke up on Saturday, they didn't know what the day would bring in regards to the "We the People" rally and PushBack counter-protests planned for Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Philadelphia police officers worked to keep the sides separated on either side of Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. 

WATCH: Hundreds of protesters drown out dozens of 'We the People' rally attendees

Tensions would spill over around 10:30 a.m. as they pushed protesters back across the street using a line of bicycles, and in the early afternoon, when rally attendees started making their way out of Old City.

Here are images from both sides of that divide on Saturday:

We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

One protester brought a sign with an academic-styled insult for a group thought to have members in attendance at the 'We the People' rally on Saturday at Independence Mall.


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Independence Hall served as a backdrop for the PushBack protest against the 'We the People' rally on Saturday, November 17, 2018.


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Hundreds upon hundreds of protesters flocked to Independence Mall on Saturday to stand against a 'We the People' rally that drew a couple dozen attendees. The sides were kept apart by barricades and lines of police officers on bicycles.


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police officers worked to keep counter-protesters separate from those attending Saturday's 'We the People' rally, on Independence Mall.


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Amongst the protesters with the PushBack campaign was this 'coven of witches.'


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Gritty appeared on numerous signs at the PushBack protest.


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

More Gritty signage during Sunday's counter-protest in Old City.


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

The protesters were loud and plentiful along Independence Mall for Saturday's PushBack protest against the 'We the People' rally.


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Bobby Lawrence, from south-central Pennsylvania, spoke at the 'We the People' rally about what he termed misrepresentations of attendees' words and actions. He also boasted of having a wider social-media reach than reporters who were permitted to enter the rally.


And a couple NSFW ones:

We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Some protesters put a lot of time into creative ways to make a political point.


We the People rally and PushBack protestBrian Hickey/PhilyVoice

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, made his way onto a plethora of signs created by those protesting the 'We the People' rally on Saturday. Michael Bartolore, left, is a New York Rangers fan, but came to town from New York to stand against racism.


Brian Hickey
