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August 16, 2026

PHS plant swaps will let gardeners trade greenery in Manayunk and on South Street

Bring plants, cuttings or gardening supplies to the free exchanges taking place Sept. 14 and 15.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Plants Pop-Up
PHS Plant Swap Pop Up Provided Courtesy/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Guests can trade plants, pick up new houseplants and connect with fellow plant lovers during the free monthly Plant Swap series at the PHS Pop Up Gardens.

Philadelphia plant lovers can refresh their collections at two free Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) plant swaps in September. The Manayunk swap will take place Monday, Sept. 14, from 6-7 p.m., followed by the South Street swap Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6-7 p.m.

Attendees can bring plants, cuttings, gardening tools, books or vegetables from their gardens. For every item they contribute, they can choose something new to take home. Bring five items and leave with five different finds.

Plant experts will be available to answer questions and help identify mystery plants. The best finds can go quickly, so PHS recommends arriving when the swapping begins at 6 p.m.

The South Street event will also feature seasonal plants and examples provided by plant society guests. Reusable bags and recycling containers will be available to help attendees carry their new greenery home.

Anyone who registers in advance for the South Street swap will be entered to win a plant. The winner will be announced at the beginning of the event.

Both gardens serve alcohol, so attendees should bring a valid physical ID. Anyone younger than 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Registration is available online for the Manayunk plant swap and the South Street plant swap.

September Plant Swap at Manayunk Pop Up Garden

Monday, Sept. 14 | 6-7 p.m.
PHS Pop Up Garden at Manayunk
106 Jamestown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Free with registration

September Plant Swap at South Street Pop Up Garden

Tuesday, Sept. 15 | 6-7 p.m.
PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street
1438 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Free with registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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