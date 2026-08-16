PHS plant swaps will let gardeners trade greenery in Manayunk and on South Street

Philadelphia plant lovers can refresh their collections at two free Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) plant swaps in September. The Manayunk swap will take place Monday, Sept. 14, from 6-7 p.m., followed by the South Street swap Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6-7 p.m.

Attendees can bring plants, cuttings, gardening tools, books or vegetables from their gardens. For every item they contribute, they can choose something new to take home. Bring five items and leave with five different finds.

Plant experts will be available to answer questions and help identify mystery plants. The best finds can go quickly, so PHS recommends arriving when the swapping begins at 6 p.m.

The South Street event will also feature seasonal plants and examples provided by plant society guests. Reusable bags and recycling containers will be available to help attendees carry their new greenery home.

Anyone who registers in advance for the South Street swap will be entered to win a plant. The winner will be announced at the beginning of the event.

Both gardens serve alcohol, so attendees should bring a valid physical ID. Anyone younger than 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Registration is available online for the Manayunk plant swap and the South Street plant swap.

Monday, Sept. 14 | 6-7 p.m.

PHS Pop Up Garden at Manayunk

106 Jamestown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Free with registration





Tuesday, Sept. 15 | 6-7 p.m.

PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street

1438 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Free with registration



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