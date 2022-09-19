More News:

September 19, 2022

Two people killed after single-engine plane crashes in South Jersey

The small aircraft went down in residential area of Upper Deerfield, Cumberland County

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Plane Crash South Jersey Aviz/Pexels.com

A single-engine plane crashed in Upper Deerfield, New Jersey on Sept. 19, 2022, killing two people aboard the aircraft. The crash is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed Monday afternoon in a residential area of South Jersey, officials said.

The aircraft went down shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield, Cumberland County, according to multiple reports. 

The victims in the crash had not been identified by late Monday afternoon. Parvin Mill Road is expected to remain closed in the area surrounding the crash through Monday night. 

The FAA said the plane was a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC, a popular model for personal use and flight training.

The crash investigation is being handled by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Michael Tanenbaum
