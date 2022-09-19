Two people killed after single-engine plane crashes in South Jersey

September 19, 2022
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed Monday afternoon in a residential area of South Jersey, officials said.
The aircraft went down shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield, Cumberland County, according to multiple reports.
#BREAKING: An apparent plane crash in Cumberland County, New Jersey has left at least two people dead. https://t.co/3PiUnaZvYG— KYW Newsradio - NOW ON 103.9 FM! (@KYWNewsradio) September 19, 2022
The victims in the crash had not been identified by late Monday afternoon. Parvin Mill Road is expected to remain closed in the area surrounding the crash through Monday night.
The FAA said the plane was a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC, a popular model for personal use and flight training.
The crash investigation is being handled by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.