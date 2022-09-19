Three muscle cars worth nearly $228,000 stolen from Lancaster County dealership

Investigators in Lancaster County are searching for three vehicles that were stolen from the lot of a car dealership in Warwick County on Sunday, authorities said.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the Zartman Dodge dealership around 3:30 a.m. for a report of thefts at the sales lot on North Broad Street, near the intersection of Lititz Boro Line and North New Street, police said.

The thefts were made after a forced entry into the property, according to investigators.

Authorities shared photos of the three vehicle models that were stolen, all of them Dodge muscle cars with a combined value of $227,981.



One of the stolen cars is an orange 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998. A second vehicle taken from the lot is a black 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992.

Source/CrimeWatch a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with brass monkey wheels was stolen from the lot in Warwick Township.

The third stolen car is a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with brass monkey wheels valued at $83,991.

Source/CrimeWatch A black 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody was stolen from the sales lot.

Investigators did not provide any information about possible suspects in the thefts, which are believed to be connected to multiple ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is asked to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965.