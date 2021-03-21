Podcast: The Eagles' free agency additions, subtractions, and quarterback rumors

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' additions, subtractions, and other roster moves in free agency, as well as other rumors, the rest of the NFC East, and Carson Wentz's weak initial press conference with the Indianapolis Colts.

