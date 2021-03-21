More Sports:

March 21, 2021

Podcast: The Eagles' free agency additions, subtractions, and quarterback rumors

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
New Eagles S Anthony Harris

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' additions, subtractions, and other roster moves in free agency, as well as other rumors, the rest of the NFC East, and Carson Wentz's weak initial press conference with the Indianapolis Colts.

Listen below. And here's the iTunes link.


