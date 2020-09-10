Podcast: Injuries, roster quibbles, and an Eagles vs. Football Team preview

In our first regular season episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the first official Eagles injury report, some back of the roster quibbles, and we previewed Sunday's Eagles vs. Football Team matchups.

• Injuries

Jason Peters back at LT Are the Eagles managing Miles Sanders? Will Lane Johnson play?

• Roster discussion

Who’s returning kicks and punts? Richard Rodgers is back for the 11th time. Josh McCown is back on the team, sort of.

• Eagles - Football Team preview

Is Dwayne Haskins good or bad? Darius Slay vs. Terry McLaurin The Eagles' OL vs. the Football Team's DL

• Our Week 1 NFC East picks



