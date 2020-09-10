More Sports:

September 10, 2020

Podcast: Injuries, roster quibbles, and an Eagles vs. Football Team preview

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Post-game quarterback bro hug pic = Football is back.

In our first regular season episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the first official Eagles injury report, some back of the roster quibbles, and we previewed Sunday's Eagles vs. Football Team matchups.

• Injuries

  1. Jason Peters back at LT
  2. Are the Eagles managing Miles Sanders? 
  3. Will Lane Johnson play?

• Roster discussion

  1. Who’s returning kicks and punts?
  2. Richard Rodgers is back for the 11th time.
  3. Josh McCown is back on the team, sort of.

• Eagles - Football Team preview

  1. Is Dwayne Haskins good or bad?
  2. Darius Slay vs. Terry McLaurin
  3. The Eagles' OL vs. the Football Team's DL

• Our Week 1 NFC East picks

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

