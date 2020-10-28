More Sports:

Podcast: Discussing the Sixers' hire of Daryl Morey, and what it means for the team

By Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
daryl-morey_101520_usat Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

How will Daryl Morey's arrival shake up the Sixers?

Daryl Morey is taking over the Sixers. A hire that was pure fantasy in the minds of many fans just a week or two ago has become reality, and we're here to talk about it.

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, and this week we are talking all angles of the Morey hire — his pros, his cons, what he means for the current roster, and so on.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Initial reaction to the hire
  2. Weighing what he means to the Sixers
  3. Ownership making a statement off the court this offseason
  4. The possibility for a James Harden trade 
  5. Sam Cassell's hiring and role
  6. Dan Burke's hiring and role

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

