Podcast: Discussing the Sixers' hire of Daryl Morey, and what it means for the team

Daryl Morey is taking over the Sixers. A hire that was pure fantasy in the minds of many fans just a week or two ago has become reality, and we're here to talk about it.

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, and this week we are talking all angles of the Morey hire — his pros, his cons, what he means for the current roster, and so on.

A brief rundown of the show:

Initial reaction to the hire Weighing what he means to the Sixers Ownership making a statement off the court this offseason The possibility for a James Harden trade Sam Cassell's hiring and role Dan Burke's hiring and role

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher. Our RSS feed can be found here.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify