Kick off Halloween weekend with a haunted house from the Police Athletic League

Dress your kids up in their costumes and get the Halloween weekend started early with a family-friendly event from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 26th District Police Athletic League is celebrating the holiday on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at its center in Fishtown at 2338 E. Tucker St. The free event will feature food, candy, s'mores, a fire pit, games and a haunted house.