October 27, 2022

Kick off Halloween weekend with a haunted house from the Police Athletic League

The free, family-friendly event will take place at the 26th District's center in Fishtown on Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Halloween
PAL Haunted House David Menidrey/Unsplash

The 26th District Police Athletic League is hosting a free Haunted House event on Thursday from 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. in Fishtown.

Dress your kids up in their costumes and get the Halloween weekend started early with a family-friendly event from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 26th District Police Athletic League is celebrating the holiday on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at its center in Fishtown at 2338 E. Tucker St. The free event will feature food, candy, s'mores, a fire pit, games and a haunted house.

RELATED: Insomnia Cookies to host Halloween-themed College Night at its speakeasy-style bakery

Guests can take pictures in a 360-degree photo booth and children can get their faces painted. There also will be bounce houses to play in.

The PAL of Philadelphia sponsors the event to foster community relationships and allow children a safe space to celebrate Halloween. 

"This community-focused Halloween event will provide a safe place for kids to dress up and partake in Halloween activities without the threat of traveling the streets," a press release said. "PAL centers are a safe haven for youth where they know they can come in and feel safe to be a kid."

For 75 years, PAL has offered educational programming, sports, chess, computer clubs, and other activities throughout the city to engage with kids.

26th District PAL Presents: Halloween Haunted House

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
5:30 to 8 p.m.  | Free
26th PAL Center
2338 E. Tucker St.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
