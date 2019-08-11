More News:

August 11, 2019

Police searching for man who punched SEPTA bus driver, offering $1,000 reward

By Adam Hermann
Police are searching for a man who attacked a SEPTA bus driver.

Police are searching for a man who attacked a SEPTA bus driver earlier this month, and are offering $1,000 to the first person who can identify the man.

According to an eyewitness from the scene, the bus driver was simply doing his job when he was "socked", per CBS3.

The man in question didn't have money to pay a fare on the Route 55 bus, which stretches from Doylestown and Willow Grove to the Olney Transportation Center.

Before the man exited the bus, he punched the driver. Police didn't specify where in the course of the bus route the attack took place.

SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel posted photos of the man on Twitter, turning to the public for help a month after the incident:

"Punching a SEPTA bus operator endangers our community," Nestel wrote. "Transit Police need to speak with this young man." Nestel offered $1,000 to the first person with enough information to identify the man.

Anyone with information can call 215-580-8111.

