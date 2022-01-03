More Sports:

January 03, 2022

Post Flight: Eagles are playoff bound and Jalen Hurts is the guy

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Washington-Boston-Scott_010322_USAT Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

The Eagles can rest their starters if they want next week.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 17 — The Eagles can rest their starters in Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a playoff spot after holding off Washington. After a 2-5 start, Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni's offense, plus key players on defense helped put this thing together. They overcame another slow start in the first half to win their 7th game in 9 tries. Broad Street is buzzing right now! Evan Macy and Matt Mullin break it down, plus we hear from Hurts, Sirianni, and the man who saved the season on defense.

If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.


Evan Macy

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

