December 22, 2021

Post Flight: Eagles overcome slow start, move to .500 with win over Washington

By PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward celebrates in front of wide receiver DeVonta Smith after his fourth-quarter touchdown catch against the Washington Football Team.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 15 — Hurts, ground game shine in win over WFT

The Eagles destroyed an undermanned Washington team like Billy Madison mowing down kids in dodgeball. It wasn't pretty at first, but Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders keyed the NFL's best rushing attack once again. Dallas Goedert destroyed the WFT secondary and punished anyone who got in his way. Fletcher Cox had his best game of the year. Even Darius Slay played an offensive snap. Everyone got involved and the Eagles are right back at it on Sunday against the Giants. Playoffs? Playoffs?!?! Yes. Let's talk about it.

