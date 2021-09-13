More Sports:

September 13, 2021

Post Flight: Hurts, Smith, Sirianni impress as Eagles soar past Falcons in opener

By PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Hurts-Celebrates_091321_usat John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates as he runs off the field after beating the Atlanta Falcons, 32-6, in the season opener.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that will air the morning after each Birds game this season. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight will feature a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we'll do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 1 — Eagles put on a show in opener

This was an all-out thumping! The Eagles opened their season in Atlanta on Sunday and shredded the Falcons. Join Eytan Shander as he looks at Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, DeVonta Smith and the rest of the Birds' season debut. Jimmy Kempski, Matt Mullin and Kyle Neubeck join this week's show.

Leave us any predictions for next week in the comment section below the video, and please leave us a like and subscribe to the channel!

