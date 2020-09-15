President Trump's visit to Old City results in road closures, SEPTA detours

Motorists should expect traffic delays in parts of Philadelphia on Tuesday as a result of President Donald Trump's visit to the National Constitution Center.

The president in coming to Philly to participate in a town hall hosted by ABC News. The event will allow in-person and virtual attendees to ask the president questions on a variety of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice. George Stephanopoulos will host forum that will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on ABC.

For security purpose, road closures will begin between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. around the National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street. Roads between Market and Vine streets and Fourth and Ninth streets will be closed to vehicles and will remain closed until after the event ends. Pedestrians also will have limited access in that area.