More News:

September 15, 2020

How to watch President Trump's town hall at the National Constitution Center tonight

George Stephanopoulos will moderate 'The President and the People' on ABC

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Presidential Race Donald Trump
trump philly town hall Yuri Gripas/Sipa USA

President Donald Trump, pictured above at a White House event Tuesday morning, will travel to Philadelphia from Washington, D.C. for a town hall event at 9 p.m. with uncommitted voters hosted by ABC called "The President and the People."

ABC News is hosting a town hall with President Donald Trump on Tuesday night that will be broadcast live from Old City, Philadelphia. 

The event, called "The President and the People," begins at 9 p.m. at the National Constitution Center and will be hosted by ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos. Undecided voters, both in person and virtually, will be able to ask President Trump questions ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 3.

The town hall is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.

In-person attendance has been limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, there will several ways to watch the event remotely.

Local cable subscribers can watch the ABC event on Channel 6. The event will also be streamed on ABC News Live, 6ABC's live-streaming channel which is available through streaming services, such as Hulu (with a Hulu Live subscription), The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV, SlingTV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and other services. 

ABC News Live can also be watched on Facebook, Twitter, and ABC news mobile apps.

Trump's Philly town hall follows a recent visit to Shanksville, Pennsylvania for a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Friday and other events taking place as part of Trump's reelection campaign in the battleground state. 

The president also held a rally in Latrobe on Sept. 3 and first daughter Ivanka Trump hosted a fireside chat in Honey Brook, Chester County, the next day. Events such as these prior to Tuesday's town hall have been located in smaller, more rural towns.

Trump won Pennsylvania during the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton, but by a narrow margin. Polls for the 2020 presidential campaign show Democratic candidate Joe Biden slightly leading President Trump, and on Tuesday, FiveThirtyEight wrote that Pennsylvania could be decisive state in the 2020 election.

For those traveling or commuting in and around Center City on Tuesday, SEPTA has detoured bus routes and there are some road closures in preparation for President Trump's arrival and departures. There also have been several demonstrations throughout the day and planned for the evening connected to Trump's visit. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Presidential Race Donald Trump Philadelphia National Constitution Center Republicans Old City Voters Democrats Joe Biden Campaigns

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carson Wentz lacks feel, Doug Pederson outsmarts himself
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Doug-Pederson_091520_USAT

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Is it time to panic about the Phillies?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-playoffs_091520_USAT

Art Installations

Six new public art installations added to Navy Yard by Group X
M.I.M.O.S.A. at Navy Yard

Food & Drink

Michael Solomonov is taking over Pat's King of Steaks for three days
Michael Solomonov x Pat's King of Steaks

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved