How to watch President Trump's town hall at the National Constitution Center tonight

ABC News is hosting a town hall with President Donald Trump on Tuesday night that will be broadcast live from Old City, Philadelphia.

The event, called "The President and the People," begins at 9 p.m. at the National Constitution Center and will be hosted by ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos. Undecided voters, both in person and virtually, will be able to ask President Trump questions ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 3.

The town hall is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.

In-person attendance has been limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, there will several ways to watch the event remotely.

Local cable subscribers can watch the ABC event on Channel 6. The event will also be streamed on ABC News Live, 6ABC's live-streaming channel which is available through streaming services, such as Hulu (with a Hulu Live subscription), The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV, SlingTV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and other services.