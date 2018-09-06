President Trump will be in Pennsylvania next week for a 9/11 memorial ceremony

President Donald Trump will be in the Keystone state next Tuesday.

Trump will participate in a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11 to mark the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the Associated Press reports.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, more than 3,000 people died when hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and central Pennsylvania.

The Shanksville memorial site commemorates United Airlines Flight 93, the plane which crashed in central Pennsylvania after departing from Newark, New Jersey. The passengers and crew aboard the flight are credited with thwarting another intended terrorist strike.

A new memorial being installed at the Flight 93 site, called the Tower of Voices, has a dedication ceremony scheduled for Sept. 9, two days before Trump’s arrival.

The tower is a 93-foot-tall concrete memorial to serve as a landmark, visible from the highway. It will feature 40 wind chimes to honor each of the passengers and crew members.

Last year, Trump spent the anniversary at the White House.

Trump has gone on the record saying he was in Jersey City, New Jersey, on 9/11, and that he saw thousands of people cheering when the World Trade Center buildings collapsed. Politifact deemed Trump’s claim false.

