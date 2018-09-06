More News:

September 06, 2018

President Trump will be in Pennsylvania next week for a 9/11 memorial ceremony

Trump will head to Shanksville after spending last year's anniversary in D.C.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Donald Trump 9/11
01092018_Trump_anthem_USAT Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

President Donald Trump sings the national anthem before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

President Donald Trump will be in the Keystone state next Tuesday.

Trump will participate in a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11 to mark the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the Associated Press reports.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, more than 3,000 people died when hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and central Pennsylvania.

The Shanksville memorial site commemorates United Airlines Flight 93, the plane which crashed in central Pennsylvania after departing from Newark, New Jersey. The passengers and crew aboard the flight are credited with thwarting another intended terrorist strike.

A new memorial being installed at the Flight 93 site, called the Tower of Voices, has a dedication ceremony scheduled for Sept. 9, two days before Trump’s arrival.

The tower is a 93-foot-tall concrete memorial to serve as a landmark, visible from the highway. It will feature 40 wind chimes to honor each of the passengers and crew members.

Last year, Trump spent the anniversary at the White House.

Trump has gone on the record saying he was in Jersey City, New Jersey, on 9/11, and that he saw thousands of people cheering when the World Trade Center buildings collapsed. Politifact deemed Trump’s claim false.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Donald Trump 9/11 Pennsylvania Memorials Ceremonies Politics Philadelphia President Trump

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Investigations

Authorities search home of New Jersey couple behind viral GoFundMe that raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
Kate McClure Johnny

Food and Drink

Philadelphia Eagles-themed cocktails you’ve got to try
The Green Machine

Illness

The dirtiest part of an airport isn't the bathrooms
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia International Airport

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.