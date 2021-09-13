More Culture:

September 13, 2021

Pretzel-flavored beer? Snyder's of Hanover teams up with Captain Lawrence

The Oktoberfest brews have notes of the Pennsylvania-baked snacks

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Snyder's Pretzels Beers Courtesy/Snyder's of Hanover

SnyderBier, a collaboration between Snyder's of Hanover and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, comes in two flavors to celebrate Oktoberfest in 2021. Both beers, Pretzel Märzen and Pretzel Frücht, can be purchased online while supplies last.

Food and beer combinations have been all the rage in recent years, from Yuengling's collaboration with Hershey to Oconee teaming up with Waffle House on a breakfast-style brew. 

Now Snyder's of Hanover, the storied Pennsylvania pretzel-maker, has joined forces with New York's Captain Lawrence Brewing Company on a pair of beers infused with the classic snacks. 

The collaboration marks a kickoff for Oktoberfest in 2021 and includes two flavors, Pretzel Märzen and Pretzel Frücht, each with their own twist on the savory pretzel notes. 

Pretzel Märzen is a Märzen-style lager that blends a malty taste with elevated notes of slow-baked Snyder's of Hanover Mini pretzels. Pretzel Frücht is a gose-style ale brewed with Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, passion fruit and guava. 

"With the possibility that Oktoberfest events may need to be cancelled or move to virtual for a second year in a row, we wanted to give consumers an easy way to bring the spirit of the festival home," said Rachel Sasser, director of marketing for pretzels, nuts and popcorn at Campbell Snacks, which acquired Snyder's of Hanover in 2017. "The mixture of our slow-baked pretzels with Captain Lawrence's refreshing brew is guaranteed to make you want to celebrate Oktoberfest from wherever you are."

In the past, Captain Lawrence has worked with Carvel on the popular Fudgie the Whale beer, so the latest concoction figures to be another hit. 

"Our team at Captain Lawrence loves the challenge of pushing the boundaries to create new and exciting flavors our fans will love, so when Snyder's of Hanover reached out to take our partnership a step further, we said game on," Captain Lawrence Founder Scott Vaccaro said.

Four-packs of both new beers, which come in 16-ounce cans, can be purchased online for $14.99 per pack while supplies last. Consumers must be 21 years or older to enter the SnyderBier site and make purchases. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer United States Pretzels Breweries

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
091221DeVontaSmith

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Health News

18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic – a retrospective in 7 charts
COVID-19 Pandemic Timeline

TV

Amazon Studios exec says streaming platform lost 'Mare of Easttown' negotiations to HBO
Mare Easttown HBO Amazon

Weather

Flooding recedes at Park Towne Place, but residents unhappy how the complex is handling the aftermath
Park Towne Place flooding

Arts & Culture

Photo exhibit of razed Philly buildings is a call to action, artist says
Stop Demolishing Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved