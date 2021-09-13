Pretzel-flavored beer? Snyder's of Hanover teams up with Captain Lawrence

Food and beer combinations have been all the rage in recent years, from Yuengling's collaboration with Hershey to Oconee teaming up with Waffle House on a breakfast-style brew.

Now Snyder's of Hanover, the storied Pennsylvania pretzel-maker, has joined forces with New York's Captain Lawrence Brewing Company on a pair of beers infused with the classic snacks.

The collaboration marks a kickoff for Oktoberfest in 2021 and includes two flavors, Pretzel Märzen and Pretzel Frücht, each with their own twist on the savory pretzel notes.

Pretzel Märzen is a Märzen-style lager that blends a malty taste with elevated notes of slow-baked Snyder's of Hanover Mini pretzels. Pretzel Frücht is a gose-style ale brewed with Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, passion fruit and guava.



"With the possibility that Oktoberfest events may need to be cancelled or move to virtual for a second year in a row, we wanted to give consumers an easy way to bring the spirit of the festival home," said Rachel Sasser, director of marketing for pretzels, nuts and popcorn at Campbell Snacks, which acquired Snyder's of Hanover in 2017. "The mixture of our slow-baked pretzels with Captain Lawrence's refreshing brew is guaranteed to make you want to celebrate Oktoberfest from wherever you are."



In the past, Captain Lawrence has worked with Carvel on the popular Fudgie the Whale beer, so the latest concoction figures to be another hit.

"Our team at Captain Lawrence loves the challenge of pushing the boundaries to create new and exciting flavors our fans will love, so when Snyder's of Hanover reached out to take our partnership a step further, we said game on," Captain Lawrence Founder Scott Vaccaro said.

Four-packs of both new beers, which come in 16-ounce cans, can be purchased online for $14.99 per pack while supplies last. Consumers must be 21 years or older to enter the SnyderBier site and make purchases.