March 12, 2019

PrimoHoagies to launch Italian hoagie-flavored potato chips

By Michael Tanenbaum
Primo's Hoagies Italian chips Source/PrimoHoagies

PrimoHoagies debuts Italian Hoagie-flavored potato chips.

Innovation is alive and well at PrimoHoagies.

The South Philly staple, which now has 85 locations across the East Coast, is about to launch its own custom, Italian hoagie-flavored, potato chips.

After a soft launch in select locations on Super Bowl Sunday, Primo's will now make its Italian Hoagie chips available at all locations and at various supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and independent liquor stores.

A spokesperson said the chips took about six months of research and culinary development to perfect. Their "addictive" flavor profile includes Primo's signature prosciutto, provolone cheese, hot capicola and natural casing genoa salami.

The release follows last year's release of Utz's Italian Hoagie potato chips, which are not related to the Primo's chips.

Thursday's launch coincides with National Potato Chip Day. Look out for the new Primo's chips at locations including Acme, Shoprite, CVS, Redner’s and Rite Aid.

The world is now a place where you can put Italian hoagie-flavored potato chips on your Italian hoagie.

Michael Tanenbaum
