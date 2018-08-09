PSPCA raids Lancaster kennel and removes 33 dogs and puppies

The Pennsylvania SPCA executed a search warrant at a Lancaster County kennel on Wednesday and removed 33 dogs and puppies from the property.

The SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team acted quickly on concerns raised by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law about extreme temperatures inside the licensed Kirkwood kennel and untreated medical conditions for at least one dog at the property, according to the agency.

PSPA officials said they seized were two English Bulldogs, three female adult Goldendoodles, an additional Goldendoodle, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, a Poodle type dog and 24 puppies from multiple litters

One dead puppy was recovered from the property.

All the animals removed by PSPCA officers are on hold pending further action.

The dogs were taken to the PSPCA headquarters in North Philadelphia, where they will receive medical treatment.

Charges are pending the conclusion of a continuing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.