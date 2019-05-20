Popular gluten-free granola brand issues recall tied to glass, plastic, rock contamination

The ultra-popular gluten-free granola brand, Purely Elizabeth, is recalling a number of their products sold at retailers nationwide due to possible contamination with foreign matter.

According to a news release, the company learned of the issue from a customer complaint and they then discovered that select products — all containing cashews — could be contaminated with plastic, rocks or glass. As of last Thursday’s release, no injuries or illness have been reported.

Purely Elizabeth’s recalled products were sold at retailers nationwide, according to CBS News, including Whole Foods and Costco. They were also sold online via Amazon, Thrive Market and the Purely Elizabeth website.

RELATED READ: Peaches, nectarines, plums face multi-state recall due to potential Listeria contamination

The affected products and their UPC codes are as follows:

Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola (UPC code: 855140002946)

Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola (UPC code: 855140002700)

Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola (UPC code: 855140002724)

Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Bar (UPC code: 855140002090)

Chocolate Sea Salt Grain-Free Bar (UPC code: 855140002083)

Peanut Butter Grain-Free Bar (UPC code: 855140002076)

Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Bar (UPC code: 855140002137)

Pumpkin Spice w/ Ashwagandha Superfood Grain-Free Granola (UPC code: 810589030158)

The UPC codes can be found on the bottom of bags of granola and near the nutritional facts panel on bars. The best by dates for the affected granola range from October 17, 2019 to December 21, 2019. Find more information on the recall here.

The press release warns consumers not to eat the affected products and to contact Purely Elizabeth for a free replacement at support@purelyelizabeth.com or call 720-242-7525 Ext 106.