July 14, 2022

Quadruple shootings in Philly leave 8 people wounded, including 2-year-old, 4 teens

The first shooting occurred in West Philly. About four hours later, gunshots rang out at the Spring Garden Homes in Poplar

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Eight people were hospitalized overnight in the wake of two quadruple shootings in Philadelphia. They included a 2-year-old boy and four teens ages13-16.

Eight people, including a 2-year-old boy and four teenagers, were hospitalized in Philadelphia overnight following a pair of quadruple shootings.

The first happened near the corner of Creighton Street and Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 6ABC reported. A 26-year-old man was speaking with two 20-year-old women in an SUV when the shooting began, police said. Two children were in the backseat. 

The man was shot in the leg, police said. The woman in the drivers' seat was shot in the back; the woman in the passenger's seat suffered a gunshot wound to her head. A 2-year-old was shot in the leg and a 6-year-old boy was left uninjured. 

The driver of the SUV tried to drive away after the shooting, but she only made it to 51st Street and Wyalusing Avenue – about a block away. The SUV was riddled with 10 bullet holes. 

The two women and the man are in critical condition, police said. The 2-year-old boy was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment. 

No arrests have been made. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident. 

Hours later, there was quadruple shooting at the Spring Garden Homes on the corner of North Seventh and Wallace streets in the city's Poplar neighborhood at 2 a.m. Thursday, FOX29 reported

Four teenagers were shot in the community's courtyard, including a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

More than 20 bullets were fired at the teens. The two girls were shot in the face and the two boys were shot in their arms and legs, police said. They're all expected to recover.

The teens were standing outside an apartment where two of them live, so they were not in violation of the city's 10 p.m. curfew for minors implemented earlier this month, 6ABC reported.

Police recovered a revolver at the scene, but have not determined whether it was involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made. 

PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

