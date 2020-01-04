More News:

January 04, 2020

Coca-Cola trailer crashes into Bucks County home, police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Quakertown Coca-Cola Quakertown Borough Police Department/Facebook

A Coca-Cola truck crashed into a twin home in Quakertown, Bucks County on Sat. Jan. 4, 2020.

A Quakertown home was heavily damaged on Saturday morning when a Coca-Cola trailer slammed into the property, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broad Street.

Investigators said the truck went over a curb and rammed into the twin house.

There were no injuries reported at the property.

By Saturday afternoon, crews were still working to remove the trailer from the home. Police have advised neighbors and residents keep clear of the area until further notice.

Michael Tanenbaum

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

