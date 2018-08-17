More Culture:

August 17, 2018

Watch The Roots, Ariana Grande pay tribute to Aretha Franklin on 'The Tonight Show'

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
ariana grande the roots perform aretha franklin The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Ariana Grande performs "Natural Woman" with The Roots.

Ariana Grande performed alongside The Roots Thursday night to pay a special tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Grande appeared on "The Tonight Show" in the midst of a press tour for her new album, "Sweetner," which dropped Friday. Alongside Questlove and other members of the show's in-house band, she performed "Natural Woman."

RELATED: Watch Aretha Franklin's last performance in Philadelphia

The song was originally recorded by Franklin in 1967 and went on to become one of her most eponymous hits. Franklin performed the song more recently, in 2015, at the Kennedy Center Honors.


Since Franklin's passing was announced Thursday, many musicians, celebrities, and other public figures have paid tribute to the trail-blazing soul singer on social media, including Questlove.



Questlove also noted Fox News' error in using a photo of Patti LaBelle to honor Franklin.

Shortly before her passing, it was reported that Franklin was "gravely ill" and surrounded by family and friends in her hometown of Detroit. The "Queen of Soul" was 76.

Check out Grande's full performance with The Roots in the clip below.


