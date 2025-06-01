Random Eagles notes: Bryce Huff trade perhaps signals some confidence in Azeez Ojulari

There are some Philadelphia Eagles tidbits that probably aren't worthy of their own articles, but we'll round them up here.

The soon-to-be trade of Bryce Huff perhaps signals some confidence in Azeez Ojulari

The Eagles depth on the edge will look something like this, after the Bryce Huff trade is finalized:

1 2 3 4 Nolan Smith Azeez Ojulari Antwaun Powell-Ryland KJ Henry Jalyx Hunt Josh Uche Patrick Johnson Ochaun Mathis



Smith and Hunt are an exciting young starting tandem with high ceilings, but the Eagles have certainly had better edge depth than they presently do.

The interesting depth player in the mix is Ojulari, who the Eagles signed in free agency.

Ojulari had a frustrating first four NFL seasons with the Giants. He had a promising rookie season when he had 8 sacks, followed by a 2022 season in which he only played in 7 games, but had 5.5 sacks. He had a disappointing 2023 season, when he only played in 11 games and had just 2.5 sacks, perhaps spurring the Giants to trade for Brian Burns.

In 2024, Ojulari was behind Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the depth chart, but had 5 sacks in a 3-game span while Thibodeaux was out of the lineup with an injury. He seemed to have carved out a more regular role in the rotation because of his play, but he injured his toe and missed the final six games of the season.

In his four-year career, Ojulari has missed time because of injuries to his toe, ankle, hamstring, quad, ankle, and calf.

Ojulari was actually the Eagles' most expensive outside free agent signing this offseason. They liked him enough that they signed him even if it meant losing a 2026 compensatory pick to do so. He's probably the third edge rusher on the totem pole, poised to be an important role player, assuming no other personnel moves are made on the edge the rest of the offseason.

The Eagles got their first on-field look at Ojulari during OTAs last week. Would they have traded Huff if Ojulari didn't look right? I dunno. But I do think we can consider Ojulari's stock up a bit. 📈

The Eagles did something a little different with one of their rookie contracts

The Eagles signed rookie sixth-round pick Cameron Williams on Tuesday, and according to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, they did something a little different with his deal:

Signing a 6th round pick that you just drafted is not really noteworthy but the Eagles have done something a little different with Cameron Williams that hasn’t really been seen before. In this case the Eagles guaranteed Williams $475,000 of his salary, bringing his total guarantee to $676,568 rather than the $201,568 that would normally come from the slot. The guarantee is split as $375,000 in 2025 and $125,000 in 2026. There is also a small salary increase in the first two years of the contract. I had heard through the grapevine that the Eagles have been trying to do this for some time in order to try to set a new precedent for their contracts, but this was the first one to take the deal. In return for the salary guarantee the Eagles have a split salary in the 3rd year of the contract, which is not typical of drafted player contracts. A split salary brings a player’s salary down if he lands on a reserve list. Why would the Eagles want to do this? You can’t rework a rookie’s contract until year 4 so if a player has an injury history you cant modify the deal to account for that. Philly has often done this with their players in year 4 if the situation calls for it so it would make sense if they are attempting to get it covered for year 3 as well by including it in their rookie deals.

That's going to sound like a lot of mumbo jumbo to most of you, at least if you're normal. Basically the Eagles just gave themselves a little extra protection against injury.

It's not a move that is going to win them a Super Bowl. I only bring it up here because of the way the Eagles relentlessly look to find little advantages on the margins.

June 1 is here

June 1 is a noteworthy date on the NFL calendar. In case you missed our June 1 primer as it relates to the Eagles, you can check that out here.

The Eagles' remaining spring practice schedule

• Voluntary OTAs: June 2, 3, and 5. It's looking like the June 3rd practice will be open to the media. There will be notes.

• Mandatory minicamp: June 10



And then we enter into the slowest part of the NFL calendar, as there's nothing until the start of training camp in late July.

Next up from me: The rookie comp series.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader