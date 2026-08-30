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August 30, 2026

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2026 edition

After the roster cutdown deadline, looking at the average age of every NFL roster.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
083026AaronRodgersMikeMcCarthy Barry Reeger/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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As of roughly 10 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team websites, the Miami Dolphins had the youngest roster in the NFL. The two oldest teams were (unsurprisingly) the Pittsburgh Steelers and (surprisingly) the Atlanta Falcons.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

• 2025: Green Bay Packers
• 2024: Green Bay Packers
• 2023: Green Bay Packers
• 2022: Cleveland Browns
• 2021: New York Jets
• 2020: Jacksonville Jaguars
• 2019: Miami Dolphins
• 2018: Cincinnati Bengals
• 2017: Cleveland Browns
• Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

By the time you read this, this data will already be out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average age of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, keeping in mind that this is merely a snapshot, and that context can be applied to each individual team:

  1. Dolphins: 25.0
  2. Browns: 25.5
  3. Chiefs: 25.7
  4. Jaguars: 25.9
  5. Titans: 25.9
  6. Packers: 25.9
  7. Patriots: 25.9
  8. Lions: 26.0
  9. Raiders: 26.0
  10. Jets: 26.1
  11. Texans: 26.1
  12. Vikings: 26.1
  13. Bills: 26.2
  14. Colts: 26.3
  15. Eagles: 26.4
  16. Buccaneers: 26.4
  17. Panthers: 26.4
  18. Bears: 26.4
  19. Giants: 26.4
  20. Chargers: 26.5
  21. Bengals: 26.5
  22. Cowboys: 26.5
  23. Cardinals: 26.5
  24. Ravens: 26.5
  25. Saints: 26.6
  26. Seahawks: 26.7
  27. Commanders: 26.7
  28. 49ers: 26.9
  29. Rams: 26.9
  30. Broncos: 26.9
  31. Falcons: 27.1
  32. Steelers: 27.1

A common rebuttal by fans who don't want their team to be super old is usually something to the effect of, "Well if you take out this old guy or that old guy, then their average age is lower." As genius as that analysis may be, that premise can be applied to every other team, too.

I will say that this year there are a lot of teams bunched up in the middle, with 10 teams that have average ages in between 26.4 and 26.5.

To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams above. And obviously, teams that are both young and talented with good quarterbacks can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.

(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this. It wouldn't show anything useful whatsoever.) 😇

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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