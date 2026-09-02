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September 02, 2026

Reading Terminal Market's Scrapple & Apple Festival will turn breakfast meat into art

The Oct. 17 event will feature one-day-only dishes, Pennsylvania apples, scrapple sculptures, cooking demonstrations and live entertainment.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Reading Terminal Market
Reading Terminal Market’s Scrapple & Apple Festival Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Reading Terminal Market’s Scrapple & Apple Festival returns Oct. 17 with limited-edition dishes, Pennsylvania apples and public voting on sculptures made from five-pound blocks of scrapple.

Scrapple will land on both plates and sculpting tables at Reading Terminal Market this October.

The Scrapple & Apple Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Market merchants will serve limited-edition scrapple dishes available for one day, with food and drinks sold separately.

The exact menu has not been announced, but organizers say it will range from familiar breakfast combinations to more inventive recipes. Apples from Pennsylvania orchards and other apple-inspired items will also be part of the festival.

The Saturday event will also feature cooking demonstrations, local vendors, live entertainment and activities for children.

But the strangest creations may not be meant for eating. Scrapple sculptures will be displayed during the festival, and attendees can vote for their favorite.

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Those sculptures will be made two days earlier during a contest on Thursday, Oct. 15. Reading Terminal Market will give each competitor a five-pound block of scrapple and the tools needed to shape it. The contest is open to beginners and experienced artists. 

A local sculptor will select one winner on Thursday. A second will be chosen through public voting during Saturday’s festival. The prize package includes a scrapple trophy, a $100 Reading Terminal Market gift card and market merch. 

Discounted parking is available with a validated $10 market purchase. Reading Terminal Market is also accessible from Jefferson Station. 

Scrapple & Apple Festival

Saturday, Oct. 17 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reading Terminal Market
1136 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Free to enter; purchases are pay as you go

Scrapple Sculpting Contest
Thursday, Oct. 15
Open to ages 18 and older
No entry fee
Contestants must sign up and arrive by 10:30 a.m.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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