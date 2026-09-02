Reading Terminal Market's Scrapple & Apple Festival will turn breakfast meat into art

Scrapple will land on both plates and sculpting tables at Reading Terminal Market this October.

The Scrapple & Apple Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Market merchants will serve limited-edition scrapple dishes available for one day, with food and drinks sold separately.

The exact menu has not been announced, but organizers say it will range from familiar breakfast combinations to more inventive recipes. Apples from Pennsylvania orchards and other apple-inspired items will also be part of the festival.

The Saturday event will also feature cooking demonstrations, local vendors, live entertainment and activities for children.

But the strangest creations may not be meant for eating. Scrapple sculptures will be displayed during the festival, and attendees can vote for their favorite.

FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Those sculptures will be made two days earlier during a contest on Thursday, Oct. 15. Reading Terminal Market will give each competitor a five-pound block of scrapple and the tools needed to shape it. The contest is open to beginners and experienced artists.

A local sculptor will select one winner on Thursday. A second will be chosen through public voting during Saturday’s festival. The prize package includes a scrapple trophy, a $100 Reading Terminal Market gift card and market merch.

Discounted parking is available with a validated $10 market purchase. Reading Terminal Market is also accessible from Jefferson Station.

Saturday, Oct. 17 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Reading Terminal Market

1136 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Free to enter; purchases are pay as you go

Scrapple Sculpting Contest

Thursday, Oct. 15

Open to ages 18 and older

No entry fee

Contestants must sign up and arrive by 10:30 a.m.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.