Romantasy ball to take over a Rittenhouse Square mansion this fall

Romantasy readers will get a chance to trade the page for the ballroom when a fantasy ball takes over a Rittenhouse Square mansion this fall.

Realm & Revel will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at Stotesbury Mansion. Organizers describe it as Philadelphia’s first immersive romantasy ball, created for readers who want to dress up and spend an evening inside the kind of fantasy world they usually encounter in books.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

General admission begins at 8 p.m., but the ballroom will remain closed until 8:30. Before the doors open, attendees can explore three floors of the mansion, browse fantasy and book-themed vendors, receive tarot readings, pose in a photo booth or play billiards. Live harp music and a flash tattoo artist are also part of the early-evening lineup. Tattoos and vendor purchases cost extra.

Once the ball begins, a live string quartet will provide the soundtrack for the night. Professional dancers will lead a group ballroom dance at 9 p.m., followed by aerial artistry, drag and burlesque performances inspired by fantasy and romantasy.

Drinks and light bites are included with admission. General admission comes with two drink tickets, while the couples package includes four. VIP tickets include early admission at 7:30 p.m. and an open bar throughout the evening. A full bar will also be available during the event.

Formal fantasy attire is required. Organizers describe the dress code as gowns and formalwear with a fantasy twist.

General admission costs $225 through Sept. 15 and $275 afterward. A couples package costs $400 during the early-bird period and $500 afterward. VIP tickets cost $350.

The ball ends at midnight. Additional details and tickets are available through the Realm & Revel website.

Friday, Oct. 30 | 8 p.m.-midnight

Stotesbury Mansion

1923 Walnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Ages 21 and older; valid photo ID required

Formal fantasy attire required

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.