June 04, 2020

ReAnimator Coffee donating 50% of all sales through Sunday

Contributions will be made to Black Lives Matter Philly

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
ReAnimator Coffee donating Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

ReAnimator Coffee is donating 50% of all sales through Sunday, June 7, to Black Lives Matter Philly.

ReAnimator Coffee is showing its support for Black Lives Matter Phillythe local chapter of the organization.

The Philadelphia company is donating 50% of all sales through Sunday. Coffee can be ordered online for pickup from the Fishtown, South Philly and West Philly locations.

CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week to Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity | Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

ReAnimator Coffee also donated 100% of its sales from Sunday to the Philadelphia Bail Fund and Black Lives Matter Philly. The cafes were then closed on Monday, but ReAnimator shared in an Instagram post that staff were still paid for the day, and doors remained closed Tuesday in a show of solidarity with protestors in the city.

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism began in Philadelphia on Saturday, sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

