Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Rumble, which offers boxing-inspired workouts, is making a commitment to fight for change.

The company is hosting a virtual, all-day fitness marathon on Zoom to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which uses litigation, advocacy and public education to work toward racial justice and equality.

The Rumbleton #BlackLivesMatter Fundraiser will take place Friday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No equipment is needed to participate in the at-home workout, which will include a mix of boxing, cardio and strength training.

The cost to join is $25 minimum, but people can donate as much as they want. Those interested in participating can sign up online. Then on Friday morning, all who registered will get a Zoom link they can access all day.

More than 70 Rumble instructors from different studios will be leading the fitness marathon. In Philadelphia, there's a Rumble in Center City at 1520 Walnut St., but it's temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.