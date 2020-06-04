More Events:

June 04, 2020

Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

The Rumbleton #BlackLivesMatter Fundraiser will take place Friday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fundraising Fitness
Rumble boxing marathon Arisa Chattasa/Unsplash

Rumble is hosting a virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The Rumblethon #BlackLives Matter Fundraiser will take place Friday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rumble, which offers boxing-inspired workouts, is making a commitment to fight for change. 

The company is hosting a virtual, all-day fitness marathon on Zoom to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which uses litigation, advocacy and public education to work toward racial justice and equality.

The Rumbleton #BlackLivesMatter Fundraiser will take place Friday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores | CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week

No equipment is needed to participate in the at-home workout, which will include a mix of boxing, cardio and strength training.

The cost to join is $25 minimum, but people can donate as much as they want. Those interested in participating can sign up online. Then on Friday morning, all who registered will get a Zoom link they can access all day.

More than 70 Rumble instructors from different studios will be leading the fitness marathon. In Philadelphia, there's a Rumble in Center City at 1520 Walnut St., but it's temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fundraising Fitness Philadelphia Workouts Boxing NAACP

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Jalen Reagor
060220JalenReagor

Investigations

Philly police investigate 50 ATM explosions, residents hear startling booms across the city
Philly ATM Explosions

Senior Health

Systemic issues plaguing New Jersey nursing homes amid COVID-19 crisis, study finds
New Jersey nursing homes COVID-19

Phillies

Phillies 2020 MLB mock draft roundup
Matt-Klentak_021320_usat

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Fundraising

Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Rumble boxing marathon

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved