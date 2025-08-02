Recalibrating the Eagles biggest positional needs after the start of training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles are seven practices into training camp, and while there's still plenty of time for players to play their way into important roles — or out of them — let's examine which positions Howie Roseman and the front office could still address. In order of most to least urgent:

1) Edge rusher

The Eagles' starters are set, with Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt ready to pick up where they left off last season and replace the outgoing Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Thereafter, the Eagles' depth is dicey.

• Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari finally had a decent day on Friday, but he was otherwise nearly invisible through the first half dozen practices of the summer.

• Josh Uche: Uche has flashed more than Ojulari, but not so much that the team should feel confident that he would be a quality starter should Smith or Hunt go down.



• Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Okoronkwo has displayed a nice get-off at the snap, and he has a chance to make the team as a situational pass rusher, but he may not be a very good run defender. Okoronkwo was a Rams fifth-round pick in 2018, and is entering his eighth NFL season.



Rams (2018-2021)

Texans (2022)

Browns (2023-2024)

He played in 16 games for the Browns last season, and started five. He had 23 tackles, and three sacks. In 2023, he had 4.5 sacks in a rotational role in Cleveland, and 5-five sacks in 2022 in Houston.

• Patrick Johnson: Johnson has been around a while, mainly as a special teamer who has not gotten much playing time in the regular defense.



• Antwaun Powell-Ryland: Rookie sixth-rounder. Hasn't popped yet.



• Ochaun Mathis: Mathis has actually been an under-the-radar player who has had a nice start to camp, but the team can't reasonably trust that he can be an EDGE3 or EDGE4 at this juncture.



In my opinion, edge rusher has emerged as the clear position of need heading into the regular season. Again, guys like Ojulari and Uche probably have some more time to show what they can do, but I imagine Roseman is going to start calling around for edge depth if we don't see something more soon.

2) Safety

To begin, slot corner Cooper DeJean has been playing safety opposite Reed Blankenship when the Eagles are in their base defense. Though it makes sense to want to have DeJean on the field the entire game, DeJean could play at outside corner or at safety, and so far Vic Fangio has opted to play him at safety.

When the Eagles are in nickel and DeJean moves back to the slot, first-team reps at safety have been split between Sydney Brown and rookie Andrew Mukuba.

Brown is gifted with athleticism and some bulk, and physically looks the part of an enforcer safety. However, he has not been able to get on the field much early in his career because he has at times been out of position and out of control. So far in 2025, Brown has not made any obvious, egregious mistakes, but he also hasn't yet made any splash plays.

Mukuba, meanwhile, was sidelined for three practices with a shoulder injury, and he did not participate in team drills in a fourth practice. He has yet to practice with the pads on. Those are valuable reps that he is missing, as a rookie.

If the Eagles are uncomfortable starting Brown and feel like they haven't seen enough of Mukuba, then they could opt to add a safety.

3) Wide receiver

Heading into 2025 camp, I wondered if Jalen Hurts would go out of his way to try to build rapport with Jahan Dotson. But so far, Dotson really hasn't done all that much in camp. In 2024, Dotson had some notable moments sprinkled among long periods of being invisible. Still, he's pretty safely the WR3.

Beyond Dotson, the Eagles are light on receiver depth.

Johnny Wilson could have a role as a dirty work / blocking receiver, but he has not made plays catching the football. Ainias Smith is a player the Eagles loved when they picked him, but he had a rough 2024 training camp as a rookie, and though he's certainly been better in 2025 there is still something left to be desired there.

Otherwise, 6'4 receiver Elijah Cooks is having a good camp and Terrace Marshall had a nice day or two before going down with a knee injury. But they both still have a ways to go before they even make the team.

It's not a huge need, but the Eagles could use another reliable receiver.

Honorable mention: Cornerback: Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson have shown enough that the Eagles don't have to panic and make a splash move for a starting cornerback, in my opinion. For now, at least.



