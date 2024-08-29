Recent former Phillies: Seranthony Domínguez is dominating in Baltimore and more

Even though they did take two of three from the contending Astros, the vibes in Philly aren't immaculate, as the Phillies try to turn things around with the calendar turning to September.

The first place club hasn't played great since the All-Star break, and continues to have issues with consistency, pitching and depth.

The focus now is to wrap up the NL East and get ready for the postseason. But one can't help but wonder if they made the right call when they said goodbye to a few key players at the trade deadline, and in the 2023-24 offseason.

How are these guys playing right now with their new teams?

Seranthony Domínguez, RP, Orioles

Simply put, Domínguez has been better with the Orioles this season since he was traded in July. Perhaps the change of scenery was the catalyst, but the Phillies clearly could use his success on the mound amid their recent struggles.

Stat w/Phillies w/Orioles IP 36.0 14.0 ERA 4.75 2.57 K/BB Ratio 3.33 4.25 BAA .224 .163 WAR -0.1 0.4





Gregory Soto, RP, Orioles

Soto, on the other hand, has been worse (if you can believe it) with the Orioles since he was sent packing. In just 6.2 innings in Baltimore he has a 10.80 ERA after the Phillies were disappointed by his 4.08 mark in Philly. He pitched for the first time in six days Monday and had a scoreless inning.

Cristian Pache, OF, Orioles, Marlins

Playing part time for the lowly Marlins, Pache has been struggling to the tune of a .179 batting average over 16 games. The Phillies have an embarrassment of riches currently in their outfield.

Whit Merrifield, UTIL, Braves

The injury-depleted Braves are getting what the Phillies tried to pay Merrifield to do before they released him a month or so ago. He's hitting .275 and playing basically every day at second base. Last week, he went 5-for-5 in a game against the Twins.

Craig Kimbrel, RP, Orioles

Back to Baltimore's bullpen, where the O's are dealing with a consistently inconsistent Kimbrel. He has a 3.78 ERA and 23 saves this season, but he's been unable to string together good outings. Prior to going scoreless on Monday and last Friday, he allowed a homer to blow a game against the Mets, and allowed three runs to the Red Sox back on August 16.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers

Hoskins is seemingly becoming more and more of a three true outcomes hitter with the Brewers. He has 21 homers but a .215 batting average. He has 115 strikeouts in 104 games, and walks nearly 10% of the time. The Phillies miss his power and presence for sure, but Bryce Harper has them set at first base in his absence.

Jake Cave, OF, Rockies

Starting in right field every day, Cave has eight strikeouts in his last five games. He's hitting a decent .262 in Colorado.

Michael Lorenzen, SP, Rangers, Royals



The Phillies are desperate for a fifth starter and Lorenzen is pitching like a very good one for the Royals (where he was traded from the Rangers at the deadline). Last week he tossed seven scoreless innings, and he's 7-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 2024.

Bailey Falter, SP, Pirates

Falter has been giving off strong Taijuan Walker vibes in Pittsburgh, as the starter has a 4.25 ERA but has allowed a combined 11 runs over his three most recent starts.

Connor Brogdon, RP, Dodgers

After earning an Opening Day roster spot in Philly, Brogdon melted down and was traded to the Dodgers. In one game for L.A., Brogdon surrendered a pair of solo homers. He is still on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

