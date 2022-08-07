A recent history of undrafted rookie free agents who made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster

August 07, 2022
I was curious how many undrafted rookie free agents typically make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster, but no such article exists on the internet, as far as I can tell. And so, I figured I'd change that. We'll just go back 10 years.
2021 (1): TE Jack Stoll
2020 (0): None
2019 (2): LB T.J. Edwards, OL Nate Herbig
2018 (1): DT Bruce Hector
2017 (1): RB Corey Clement
2016 (4): WR Paul Turner, OT Dillon Gordon, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB C.J. Smith
2015 (1): CB Denzel Rice
2014 (2): TE Trey Burton, K Cody Parkey
2013 (3): OL Matt Tobin, DT Damion Square, LB Jake Knott
2012 (2): RB Chris Polk, WR Damaris Johnson
That would be an average of 1.7 per season. The only season over the last 10 years that no undrafted rookie free agents made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster was in 2020, when COVID complicated that offseason.
You're welcome.
