August 07, 2022

A recent history of undrafted rookie free agents who made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles
Eagles_Cowboys_TJ_Edwards_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022062.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles LB T.J. Edwards

I was curious how many undrafted rookie free agents typically make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster, but no such article exists on the internet, as far as I can tell. And so, I figured I'd change that. We'll just go back 10 years.

2021 (1): TE Jack Stoll

2020 (0): None

2019 (2): LB T.J. Edwards, OL Nate Herbig

2018 (1): DT Bruce Hector

2017 (1): RB Corey Clement

2016 (4): WR Paul Turner, OT Dillon Gordon, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB C.J. Smith

2015 (1): CB Denzel Rice

2014 (2): TE Trey Burton, K Cody Parkey

2013 (3): OL Matt Tobin, DT Damion Square, LB Jake Knott

2012 (2): RB Chris Polk, WR Damaris Johnson 

That would be an average of 1.7 per season. The only season over the last 10 years that no undrafted rookie free agents made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster was in 2020, when COVID complicated that offseason.

You're welcome.

