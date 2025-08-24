More Sports:

August 24, 2025

Report: Eagles QB Tanner McKee's finger injury is a fractured thumb

A minor finger injury for the Eagles' top backup QB that led the team to trade for Sam Howell is reportedly a thumb fracture that could sideline him Week 1.

By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Tanner McKee suffered a fractured thumb that could shelve him Week 1.

We now know more about the mysterious finger injury to Eagles QB Tanner McKee that led the Eagles to trade for veteran backup Sam Howell on Sunday.

McKee's injury is reportedly a minor thumb fracture that could keep him shelved for Week 1 but isn't considered major, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.


In a sudden turn of events, the Eagles made a trade with the Vikings to acquire Howell and then Minnesota signed Carson Wentz to be their backup to J.J. McCarthy.

It was revealed last week that McKee had suffered a non-surgical finger injury on his throwing hand. As our Jimmy Kempski noted, McKee – who didn't play in Friday's preseason finale – was seen standing around his hand in his pocket, during the game and afterward.

If McKee isn't ready by the season opener, the Eagles will have to hope that Jalen Hurts stays healthy for the entire game or that Howell has learned enough of the playbook in his, ohhhh, in his nine or so days with the team to be able to run a very scaled-down version of the offense.

So basically, the Eagles will pray that Hurts stays healthy and that McKee's injury doesn't shelve him very long.

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

